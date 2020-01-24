Silver Alert: West Memphis Police ask for help finding missing 76-year-old woman

1  of  3
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.- West Memphis Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Mary Gibbs, 76, was last known to be at the 600 block of Highway 77 near Hope House Ministries Thursday morning.

Gibbs is 5’08” and weighs 205 pounds. She has medium length white hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Gibbs may be traveling in a black Ford Edge with an Arkansas license plate 943WRI.

If you see Gibbs or know where she may be, call West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210.

