Silver Alert: Search for man who went missing in North Little Rock

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department needs your help in locating 49-year-old Gary David Smolenski. Smolenski was last seen on June 13th on 118 East, Washington in North Little Rock near a Greyhound bus stop.

Smolenski is a white male, five feet and 5 inches tall, 178 pounds, hazel eyes and brown/shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo and black slacks, and wearing glasses.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Smolenski, contact the Jacksonville Police Department (501)-985-2802.