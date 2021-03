PARAGOULD, Ark. — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Northeast Arkansas.

72-year-old Gerry Teeter has been missing since Saturday.

He is 5′ 9″ and weighs about 230 pounds.

Teeter was last seen near AMMC Hospital in the 900 block of West Kings Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paragould police at 870-236-7621.