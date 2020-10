LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Little Rock man.

44-year-old Jason Clegg has been missing since around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

He was last known to be at 2600 Barrow Road.

Jason Clegg was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sweat pants and black high top shoes.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department ar 501-371-4829