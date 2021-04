SHERWOOD, Ark. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Sherwood man.

74-year-old Philip Elwood Shirley has been missing since Thursday morning.

He was last seen in the Kristen Court neighborhood.

Philip Elwood Shirley

Shirley may be traveling in a 2012 black Honda Civic 4 door with Arkansas license plate 277-SZZ.

He is 5’7″ and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sherwood police at 501-835-1425.