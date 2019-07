PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The public’s help is needed in locating a missing man from Pine Bluff.

72-year-old Lee Arthur Neal was last seen in the 2300 block of Port Road Saturday night.

Neal is 5’7″ and weighs around 300 pounds.

He may be traveling in a Grey Chevy Trailblazer.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his location is asked to call Pine Bluff police at (870) 730-2090.