Silver Alert activated for West Memphis woman

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Carol Son.

She was last seen around 11:00 a.m. from West Memphis in Crittenden County.

She was last known to be at 653 Highway 77 near Hope House Ministries.

She was last seen wearing a back, white, and gray striped shirt with black pants, black shoes, and a black coat.

She may be traveling in a Black Ford Edge and may be being driven by Mary Gibbs. The car has Arkansas licenses plate, 943WRI.

Anyone with information should contact West Memphis Police at 870 735-1210.

