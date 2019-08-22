Silver Alert activated for missing Nevada County woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Glenwood Police Department has requested activation of a Silver Alert.
Shirley J. Holloway, 72 was last seen on August 16 in Prescott, Ark.
She was last known to be on I-30 Eastbound between Hope and Prescott.
Holloway was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with “love” in hot pink letters.
She is 5’05”, weighs around 130 pounds, has medium length Blonde hair and has green eyes.
She may be traveling in a 2010 White Toyota Camry, licenses plate 288XLZ.
Anyone with information should contact the Glenwood Police Department at 870-285-3301.