UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Diamond Zatera Fourte has been inactivated.







CONWAY, Ark. — Police have activated a silver alert for Diamond Zatera Fourte, 20.

She went missing on March 20 around 8:26 p.m.

Fourte is around 5’03” and about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue jogging suit with the word PINK down the right sleeve and right leg.

Anyone with information should contact the Conway Police Department (501) 450-6120.