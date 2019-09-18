Shots fired at Little Rock apartment complex, security guard targeted but not injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are searching for two men after shots were fired at a Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday night.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Spanish Valley Apartments on Baseline Road around 9:45 p.m. in reference to security officers involved in a possible shooting.

A security guard, who is employed by Chaparral Protection Agency contracted by the Spanish Valley Apartments, told police he had been working the front gate of the apartment complex by himself when two men in a silver Honda Accord with license plate number 995XND pulled up to the gate.

The security officer said the two men began firing shots into the air.

The security guard then told officers he told the men to drop their weapons, pulled his gun out and tried to take cover.

According to the security guard, one of the men said an expletive, then the men got out of the car and started shooting at the security officer.

The security guard then told police he opened the front gate and ran into the apartment complex to escape the gunfire.

Officers saw multiple shells outside of the front entrance and the shells appeared to be from a rifle, according to the report.

According to the report, investigators found one car owned by another security officer employed by the apartment complex, the exit gate, cement pillar of the fence and the guardhouse were damaged from gunshots.

Officers say the license plate number provided by the security officer showed a gold Volvo out of Marianna.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Little Rock Police.