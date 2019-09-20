LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) are in the area of Mara Lynn Rd. and Shackleford Rd. after a shooting victim has been found.

Police K-9s are helping officers locate a possible crime scene.

The incident happened around noon and prompted Terry Elementary School to be placed on a precautionary lockdown for about an hour. Police say that there are no concerns for any danger to students.

The LRPD says the shooting victim was found inside a vehicle. There’s no further word on their condition.

Police say there may be other victims that have not yet been found and the suspect or suspects left the scene.

More details to come.