LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) are in the area of Mara Lynn Rd. and Shackleford Rd. after a shooting victim has been found.
Police K-9s are helping officers locate a possible crime scene.
The incident happened around noon and prompted Terry Elementary School to be placed on a precautionary lockdown for about an hour. Police say that there are no concerns for any danger to students.
The LRPD says the shooting victim was found inside a vehicle. There’s no further word on their condition.
Police say there may be other victims that have not yet been found and the suspect or suspects left the scene.
More details to come.
Officers and Detectives are investigating a shooting at N. Shackleford and Mara Lynn Road. Please avoid the area, officers are actively searching for a suspect.— Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 20, 2019