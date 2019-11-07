Shooting investigation underway in Rogers, one arrested

Update:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.

David Adair Jr., 26, was booked into the Benton County Jail just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Adair is facing charges of battery in the first degree and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Original story:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – One person is reported injured in a Wednesday night shooting.

Police say a man who was shot in the foot was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for the suspect who they say ran from the scene,

The incident happened in the 700 block of West Maple Street.