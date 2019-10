LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in a weekend incident.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened in the 1600 block of W. 19th St. around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to a police report, one of the victims was a 60-year-old who was shot in the face.

When officers began searching the area for a crime scene, they found a second victim. They say the 55-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

The scene is in a neighborhood south of Wright Avenue.