Shooting in North Little Rock leaves one hospitalized

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One man is suffering from a gunshot wound that took place tonight.

North Little Rock Police Officers responded to a call that someone had been shot at the Shorter College Gardens apartment complex in the 800 block of North Beech around 7:30 p.m.

The man has been hospitalized and there is no word yet on the name or the condition of the victim.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still on going.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to contact North Little Rock Police Department.