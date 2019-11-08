Update: Shooting at Little Rock apartment complex is possible murder-suicide, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting is under investigation at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to the scene Friday afternoon at The Summit at Geyer Springs.

Soon after, police released this update via Twitter:

Detectives have released preliminary information that this shooting is a result of a possible murder suicide. Please avoid the area while we investigate this further. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 8, 2019

More details to come.