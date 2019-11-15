Police looking for suspect in Church’s Chicken shooting, believe he’s armed and dangerous

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are looking for the suspect who shot a male inside a Church’s Chicken on Geyer Springs Rd. that happened around 7:15 p.m.

The victim was shot in the upper body and his injuries are very critical. Family has been contacted.

Police believe that this suspect is armed and dangerous to the public.

Police are talking to witnesses and trying to get surveillance video at this time.

If you know anything about this you are asked to call police.

ORIGINAL:

Officers and Detectives on scene of a shooting at 7621 Geyer Springs Road, Churches Chicken. One person has been shot and is in critical condition, medical staff on scene now. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 15, 2019

