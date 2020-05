SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sherwood Police need your help finding a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment.

Sherwood Police say Brandon Dorn is wanted in connection to a shooting on March 31 where multiple rounds were fired into an apartment window where a child was sleeping.

Dorn should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Dorn or know where he may be, do not try to apprehend him but call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-834-8799 and 501-835-1425.