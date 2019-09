MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 61-year-old John Frederick Watson of Gamaliel.

A Census Taker found Mr. Watson dead this morning on the front steps of his residence.

The body was taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for autopsy to determine a cause and manner of the death.

Foul play is not suspected, however the investigation will remain open pending the results of the autopsy.