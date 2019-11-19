Sheriff’s office enlists citizens to fight crime in Garland Co. neighborhoods

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Law enforcement in Garland County is enlisting the help of citizens to fight crime.

The Garland Co. Sheriff’s Office held a neighborhood watch kick-off Monday night.

The goal is to get people in their communities involved, by keeping watch, taking note of activity and especially by just communicating with one another.

They’re appointing captains in each neighborhood to maintain these communications, via email and call trees, and to communicate directly with law enforcement.

Deputy Courtney Kizer told of a specific incident when watchful neighbors solved a crime.

She described a van to community members- the drivers of which ripped off a home owner, stealing appliances and other expensive things.

Neighbors told her they noticed the suspicious van and wrote down the license plate number, not yet realizing the van drivers were theives.

Some of those who showed up for Monday’s meet-up, are eager to start fighting back, like Robert Morphew of Piney Junction. He brought with him home surveillance video of two men at his door in the middle night. They rang his bell to see if he was home. He was home and he says they were up to no good.

To get active in your neighborhood, contact Garland Co. Sheriff’s office and get started.