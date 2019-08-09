Sheriff’s Office: Boy, 3, shot in head while walking along roadway with group

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. – A North Arkansas shooting that sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital has resulted in the arrest of man who authorities believe fired toward the road from his home.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Wednesday evening along South Woolum Road near Highway 374.

“W got a call about 6, and the caller stayed that a 3-year-old child had been shot,” Dewayne Pierce, the chief deputy says.

“It’s my understanding that the child had an injury to the head.”

Investigators scoured the gravel path nearby, searched a home and eventually ended up with a man in handcuffs.

“[We] arrested an individual from that property that we were told had fired a shot, and he also admitted to firing a shot,” Pierce says.

We’re told the boy was walking in the roadway with two adults and another child when a bullet hit him.

The child’s survival left investigators speechless.

“I don’t know what to say,” Pierce says.

“Yeah, the good Lord had His hand on him. That’s all I can add to it.”

The family identified the boy as Kole Hancock. His father shared photos from the boy’s hospital bed who recovered and was released to go home Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the shooting suspect ahead of filing formal charges.

The sheriff’s office expects to file formal charges in the next day or two.