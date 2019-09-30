Sheriff’s Department needs help with investigation after Big Dam Bridge 100 Bike Race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Department is seeking information after Saturday’s Big Dam Bridge 100 Bike Race.

The organizers of the event had gotten complaints from riders who were on County Farm Rd. about the tacks being put out on the race course.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to know if anyone who saw the tacks or had damage to their bike to contact the them on their non-emergency line at 501-340-6600.

This investigation has nothing to do with the rider who was killed. That is a separate investigation that is being done by the Arkansas State Police.