Sheriff: Meth found during seat-belt traffic stop in Independence county

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A traffic stop that originated for a woman not wearing a seat belt resulted in drug charges, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop was made at the intersection of White Drive and East Main Street, according to authorities.

Deputies arrested Krystal Lucy, 41, on Sept. 11 after finding methamphetamine a glass smoking pipe in her purse, according to an arrest report.

During the traffic stop, Lucy told deputies she had more drugs at her apartment, according to the report.

Deputies took Lucy to her Batesville apartment where the report states they found more “baggies” with a small amounts of methamphetamine inside a “Snickers” can along with another glass pipe.

The total street value of drugs and drug paraphernalia found in Lucy’s possession totaled about $40, according to details listed in the arrest report.

Lucy was then taken to the Independence County Detention Center and booked in on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which are both listed as felony offenses.