Sheriff: House raid uncovers chop shop, drugs and guns

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. — “We’ve seen wrecks, and we’ve seen cars burned up but nothing like this,” Dare Saul, owner of D3 Auto Sales in Des Arc said.

What looks like a hunk of junk was a 60,000 dollar Chevy Silverado, stolen out of Searcy in 2017.

Saul got a call Wednesday from the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office saying they needed a tow.

“They said it was a unique tow and that we might need a 4-wheeler to gather up the pieces,” Saul said.

Where it was coming from was a property in Hickory Plains, which was the site of a major raid Wednesday morning.

“Ever since I took office in 2016 this gentleman’s name kept popping up,” Sheriff Rick Hickman said.

Thanks to help from multiple agencies and drone footage from Hazen Police, the sheriff’s office got a search warrant and took Daniel and Debra Hood to jail. They face 13 felony charges combined for theft, weapons and drug.

“People are so cliquish in the drug world, it’s hard to get in but, this was a good one,” Sheriff Hickman said.

Back at D3, Saul says he has family living near the Hood’s house.

“You don’t think this kind of stuff happens but it’s out there and it’s just nice when the bad guys do get caught,” Saul said.

With more stolen car parts being hauled to D3, the sheriff says it’s clear these crimes have been going on for years and even more could be uncovered.

The Prairie County Sheriff’s Office recently added a tip line. You can call (870) 256-4137 or email tips@prairiecountysheriff.org. You can remain anonymous.