Sheridan school district broadens opportunities for students with upgrades

SHERIDAN, Ark. — A few finishing touches and Sheridan High School 2.0 is ready for students.

“It’s the biggest thing to happen in south Arkansas in many decades,” Superintendent Jerrod Williams said.

A millage tax increase in 2016 afforded the district the changes including a new cafeteria, library media center, second story of classrooms to fit the freshman and a 2,200 seat arena.

“It’s been a dream of ours to see something like this,” Mike Nevens, a parent to two Sheridan students and proponent for the millage tax.

Nevens says after years of stellar academics the facilities are finally following.

“This is a show piece that we’re very proud of and we’ll be proud of for years to come,” he said with the new basketball court behind him.

From the court to academics, Kohler – a large employer in Sheridan – donated 150,000 dollars worth of equipment to create the Kohler Academy.

“These are the same machines that you would see on the Kohler assembly lines,” Williams said giving us a tour.

The machines form metals, plastics and young minds. It’s giving students options they didn’t have before and families are flocking for the opportunities.

“Our enrollment’s growing, our assessment is growing, our houses are selling extremely fast,” Williams said.

Down the street the brand new 12-million dollar East End Middle School just opened.

Closer in town, the Sheridan Middle School is under construction getting ready for next school year.

“It’s a whole new world for these kids,” Williams said.

Some parking and sidewalk work is still finishing.

By next spring, the high school will be adding even more classrooms and gutting the auditorium.

The Intermediate school is almost complete, and Sheridan Middle School will open in time for next school year.