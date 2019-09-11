Sheep Dog deploying to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will be deploying a disaster response team to the Bahamas to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief.

For the first time in their history, a team will be deploying outside of the United States.

“We’re expecting that it’s going to be worse than anything we’ve seen in the U.S. to date,” says Bob Corscadden, Director for Team and Chapter Development for SDIA. “We’ve been asked to do a couple of different missions there. One is search and rescue, and two is help remove debris and also to pass out supplies, working with medical teams.”

A team of 10 Sheepdogs are driving down to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

From there, they’ll decide to either fly or travel by boat.

“If we have to split up into different teams, we have walkie talkies and we’re also bringing satellite phones with us as well,” Corscadden said. “We get people that have the experience, have the tools — whether it’s technical knowledge or the ability to see things through to fruition. We get them off the couch and re-engaged. It’s amazing what happens to these folks.”

Most recovery efforts will be done on foot. After a week, the team will return home to stock up on supplies and potentially send more Sheepdogs out to areas most impacted.

Corscadden says. “we know there are some facilities over there but we don’t know what is there yet. We’re bringing all of our water, food, chainsaws, gas, crobars, hammers, rope.”

One of the organization’s service motto is “Helping is Healing.”

This trip yet another way for veterans and first responders to serve in a different capacity.

“Not only are you helping people on the islands…we’re helping people for ourselves…it really does make an impact on the folks that go over there as much as it does on the people we help,” Corscadden said.

The team will depart on Wednesday, September 11. The team will be transported from Florida to the Bahamas on Friday, September 13.

They will return to the United States on September 19.

The cost to send ten people to the Bahamas is roughly $7,000-$10,000.

To donate to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, click here.