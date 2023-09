FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas women’s golf head coach Shawna Taylor and sophomore Reagan Zibilski join Courtney Mims in studio to discuss the latest news on the Arkansas women’s golf team.

Coach Taylor, Reagan, and Courtney go over various topics such as the team’s opener at Pebble Beach, how the chemistry is, and more.

For the full interview, head to the video above!