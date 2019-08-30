Sexual assault reported at Henderson University

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – A reported sexual assault is under investigation at Henderson State University.

University administrators sent a notice to students that included these details:

A sexual assault was reported to a HSU staff member at approximately 3:50PM on August 27, 2019. The sexual assault was reported to have occurred at Reddie Villas sometime between the late evening on Friday, August 23, 2019, and the early morning of Saturday, August 24, 2019. It was reported that the offender and person who was assaulted were attending the same party but did not know each other. The offender was described as being a tall, thin, African American male with facial hair who was wearing a gold chain.

All reports of sexual misconduct reported to HSU are thoroughly investigated by the Title IX Coordinator. Individuals who report a sexual assault may also opt to have their complaints investigated by law enforcement including the Henderson State University Police Department, the notification continued, adding the following information about sexual assault in general.

Sexual assault is never the fault of the person who is assaulted. Here are some suggestions everyone should keep in mind to promote campus safety.

Always make sure you have consent. Consent is a freely given “yes,” not the absence of a “no.”

An incapacitated person cannot give consent, and incapacitation is never an excuse for sexual assault.

We have dedication to safety on this campus. If you feel uncomfortable in a situation, there is always someone willing to assist you. If you wish to seek those resources, they will be listed at the end of this email.

Be active in supporting a safe and respectful community. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or dangerous actions, speak up and get involved, or contact someone else to assist.

The university is asking anyone who may have knowledge or information about this incident to contact the Henderson State University Police Department at 870-230-5098.