1  of  3
Breaking News
Washington County deputies investigate inmate murdered in cell Update: Victims identified in Phillips County double homicide, officer-involved shooting Update: Three dead, including suspect, after barricade situation in Helena-West Helena

Sexual assault charges filed against Conway man, officials say case involves juvenile girls

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. – A local man is behind bars after the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) investigates a rape report.

Jeffery Horton, 38, is jailed on two charges of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree.

The FCSO started its investigation into Horton after getting a February report from an Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigator.

Deputies worked with the ASP investigator and interviewed two juvenile girls they say were known to Horton.

The completed investigation was turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office, which then found enough evidence to issue a warrant for Horton’s arrest.

Early Wednesday morning, Horton turned himself in at the Faulkner County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss