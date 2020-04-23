Severe storms roll through Arkansas Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Storm will continue to track the possibility of severe weather Wednesday night across the state.

Most of the viewing area saw rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter Re’Chelle Turner and photojournalist Kyle Dollarhite traveled to Nevada County and ran into several thunderstorm showers driving down Interstate-30.

They made a stop at the Loves gas station in Prescott, where they say it rained on and off for several hours. The wind speeds picked up but there were no reports of damage.

The Arkansas Storm Team will continue to look out for potential weather in the overnight hours.

Check out some of the video from Re’Chelle Turners Twitter feed.