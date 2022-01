HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Several people are injured after a car ran into the English Muffin restaurant on Central Avenue in Hot Springs.

A manager at the restaurant says none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Specifics regarding the injured and the driver were not immediately available.

A Honda sedan crashed through the entrance doors into the dining room Sunday morning.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.













Interior images courtesy: English Muffin