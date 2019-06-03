Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! in NLR Dec. 10-11

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sesame Street’s most popular characters will be on stage at Verizon Arena six months from now.

There will be three performances of the show Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!, as follows:

December 10 @ 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

@ 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. December 11 @ 10:30 a.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. with these prices: $16.50, $26.50, $36.50 & $46.50 (plus applicable service charges).

Please Note: Ages 1 and older must have a ticket. Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years and older.

Groups of 9 or more receive a group discount by calling the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or emailing jflynn@verizonarena.com.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Verizon Arena Box Office.

More about the show:

Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Join the fun with an all-new interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood … get ready for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

Learn new songs and sing along to familiar favorites with Oscar and Cookie Monster; build a snowman with Elmo; flap your wings with Big Bird; marvel at Abby’s magic; be amazed when Super Grover flies; and move to the rhythm with Rosita.

Anything’s possible when everyone who shares something in common gets together. Kick your feet to the beat at Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!