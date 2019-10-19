Series of crashes on Arch Street: Mom of 2 is hit, fed up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A mom of two was recently crashed into, in front of her own house, by another driver, who she says was ignoring her turn signal.

This area of the 1900 block of Arch Street, in residential Little Rock, is where another wreck happened just the week before- The mom, Starre Haas, says she’s fed up.

“The speed limit should be 20 MPH,” Haas said. “I’ve seen people go upwards of 50…” she said.

“As you can see, my family is out here right now- we are out front quite a bit, but as a concerned parent, I have to be on my A-game at all times, because if they wonder into the street, it’s scary.”

Haas says she believes it’s speeders which make this stretch of road so accident-prone and people neglect to remember it is a neighbor where families live.

Haas, along with other neighbors, is reaching out to a state representative and local law enforcement to get more police presence in the area, warning signs and hopefully even speed-bumps, in order to crack-down on reckless drivers.

For now, the speed limit is 25 MPH, that is, according to signs that are posted blocks away down either end of her neighborhood, yet many drivers don’t seems to care what that speed limit is.