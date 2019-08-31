Seniors’ fishing derby returns to Maumelle

MAUMELLE, Ark (News release) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program welcomes all anglers 50 years and older to Lake Valencia for the largest senior citizen community fishing event in Arkansas, 9 a.m. until noon, Sept. 6.
This free fishing derby is a great way for older anglers to mingle and enjoy spinning a fish tale or two. Music, food and door prizes will be provided, thanks to local businesses in Maumelle.
The AGFC will hold a fishing clinic the day before the derby to teach anyone who is unfamiliar with fishing for catfish how to be successful during the derby. The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sept. 5 at the Maumelle Center on the Lake (No. 2 Club Manor Cove). Registration for the fishing clinic and derby are available at seniorservices@maumelle.org or by calling 501-851-4344.
AGFC Family and Community Fishing Program Coordinator Maurice Jackson says this derby has been so popular with the community that it’s become a twice-a-year event.
“We don’t stock our ponds throughout summer because the heat stresses the fish too much and anglers don’t head to the ponds when it’s that hot,” Jackson said. “The seniors’ event is a great way to kick off the fall stocking season, and many of these older anglers really enjoy getting out there in the morning to catch a fish and bring home a healthy meal.”
Visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing for more information on the AGFC’s award-winning Family and Community Fishing Program.