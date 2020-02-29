Selma Bridge crossing anniversary in Alabama

Alabama — It is the 55th anniversary of the Selma Bridge crossing in Alabama, in which non-violent African-American Civil rights marchers were met with armed resistance as they marched to Montgomery for their right to vote.

Our own Re’Chelle Turner is joining a group from the Arkansas’ Martin Luther King Jr. commission on their journey to mark the occasion.

“Our goal is to encourage others and individuals out here who have that voice to vote to get out and vote. It’s going to be a historical trip, we’re going to take it all the way to where it first started in the voting rights era, and the voting rights act, right there in Selma, Alabama, so stay tuned and we look forward to you coming along on this trip.” said Dushun Scarbrough, Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King commision.