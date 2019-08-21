Second Arkansas Heart Hospital to open in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas is now a step closer to having a second Arkansas Heart Hospital.

Today crews placed the final beam on the new Arkansas Heart Hospital Encore.

The Saline County facility has been under construction since last year.

The hospital will have an emergency department and 50 patient beds, but it will specialize in treating patients with obesity.

Hospital leaders call the location a wise and natural choice.

“We’ve had a clinic here for several years in Saline County and it’s one of the busiest clinics we’ve had across our clinic system. In addition to that a lot of our intensive cardiac rehab patients are from this area.”

The hospital is located off highway five in Bryant.

It’s expected to open later next year.