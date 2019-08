SEARCY, Ark. – Searcy Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Samantha Jo Pinner.

Samantha was last seen dropping her kids off at school in Beebe in a 2018 White Jeep Renegade with black wheels. The license plate number is 373TAZ.

Police describe her to have blondish brown hair, and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have any information contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.