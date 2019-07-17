Searching for Solutions: Bridging the gap between young men of color and career opportunities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – That is the goal for B-Most or “boys and men opportunity success team”.

Jah’mauri Smith at the sound of the bell turns on his charm.

“I hear you have an opening spot.”

This is a mock scenario where Smith bumps into a talent recruiter in an elevator. He has one minute to sell his pitch and try to land a meeting with the executive.

Jah’mauri Smith: “One thing that makes me qualified for this music video.”

This is all apart of B-Most and their youth fellowship.

Raymond Long the Better Start Foundation President said “They’ve been learning different skills about how to work a room, how to shake hands, how to convey themselves.”

His organization, along with the other Urban League of Arkansas launched this pilot program to help mold the future for teens of color.

Marquita Little Numan who is the President and CEO of the Urban League of Arkansas said, “We are trying to equip them with certain leadership skills, career readiness, which is really at the core of the B-MOST imitative.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, African American people made up only 12.6 percent of the labor force in 2016. In Arkansas, African Americans made up 14.9 percent of workers. B-Most hopes that this youth fellowship will ultimately help increase that number.

Long stated “There was an issue with overall youth leadership and 21st century career readiness and overall just being prepared for career opportunities and actually entering the workforce and be competitive.”

Smith says that through B-Most he feels that he is gaining the skills needed to one day land his dream job.

“I really encourage this program because it helps you develop as a person and it helps you overall better your character and who you are as a person,” says Smith.

Besides learning valuable life lessons, the city of the Little Rock community programs recognizes that this is a summer job, so the teens are being paid to be there.

This group of men will graduate from the fellowship next week. B-Most will then use their input.