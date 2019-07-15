School safety conference covers more than just school shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On July 15 the statewide Safe School Conference kicked off for it’s 15th year in North Little Rock.

This conference pulls participants from the public and private schools and even small colleges all over the state. Arkansas is recognized for taking a very proactive role in school safety.

Past President of the Arkansas Safe Schools Association, Phil Baylock says that it’s about more than school shootings and security, but a variety of other topics as well.

He states “it’s more of we’re looking forward to the future, we’re trying to change society in helping build relationships and mentoring”

The conference, which will last two and half days will feature keynote speakers from all over the country on different topics.