Scammers target elderly in cruise scams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Online records show scammers are targeting Arkansans by offering free cruises, which end up being a scam. Since cruises are popular vacation choices for older travelers, the scammers tend to target older people, according to AARP.

A common trick is offering an all-expenses-paid cruise in exchange for a little of your time, which turns out to be a timeshare presentation or resort tour lasting several hours. If you survive that with the cruise offer intact, you’ll likely face more high-pressure pitches for costly trip upgrades.

AARP Volunteer Warren Searls said a major red flag is if you get a phone call offering you a free or cheap trip.

“If you don’t initiate the call, if you haven’t decided you want to go on a cruise, don’t be sold on a cruise by somebody you don’t know,” Searls said.

If you do encounter one of these calls, Searls suggests you do the following:

  • Search the company online or on the Better Business Bureau website.
  • Don’t give any personal or financial information.
  • Don’t pay to claim a contest prize.
  • Don’t succumb to pressure to move quickly on a “time restricted” cruise deal.

A search on the BBB Scam Tracker found a person in Jefferson County lost out on $1300 last year in a vacation scam where someone called the victim and told them they won a cruise for two by phone.

