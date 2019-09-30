SCAM ALERT: Publisher’s Clearing House Scam

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Please be aware that the Publisher’s Clearing House scammers are now sending you notices with checks in the mail instead of harassing you over the phone.

Publisher’s Clearing House scammers could be calling from anywhere in the US on your caller ID and giving you any name, whether it’s a foreign voice or someone speaking clear English. Our office has spoken with the Publisher’s Clearing House, and they only notify you IN PERSON with the check and the cameras. If they are unable to find you at your home, they will find out where you work or when you will return home and then award you your prize. They will not call and notify you or request any money from you in advance.

Multiple people have reported receiving checks in the mail. Please do not cash these checks as you will be charged for the whole amount of the check plus any fees that are associated with cashing a fake check.

Please do not fall for these scams. These scammers are making millions of dollars feeding off fear or hope of individuals. Please do not give any of your money to these people.