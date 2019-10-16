SAU Career Closet helps students land jobs

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – When it comes to applying for a job, first impressions are always important. That’s why officials at Southern Arkansas University are providing a resource for students who might not have access to professional attire to help them land a job.

The campus Career Closet is housed inside a business building classroom. Desks and chairs have been replaced by racks of clothing creating the ultimate walk-in closet.

“When people see you initially, they’re judging whether you know enough to dress appropriately, so that’s one of the things we tell our students,” said Rankin College of Business Dean Robin Sronce. “They’re sending a message.”

Professors take on the role of personal shoppers to help students find what suits their needs.

“I wasn’t really sure what to wear because I’ve never had to do a big interview for something,” said Sophomore Kennadie Philpot.

“I actually got the blazer that I wore to state…so, I consider that my lucky blazer,” said Senior Joshua Okwuazu.

The Career Closet has everything students could possibly need for a job interview, from the suit to the accessories.

“I was able to find three blazers that were a perfect fit and that’s pretty hard to find, but I got it here for free,” said Senior Olivia McClure.

Students of all majors can shop for two outfits a year they can keep.

“It’s really nice to be in a community that shows they care about us and helps us out,” said Junior Joanna Graham.

Fashion finds of all styles and sizes, helping students focus on their future.

“Being prepared, at least with your dress and you don’t have to worry about the financial aspect by coming here, kind of relieves some of the pressure and stress,” said McClure.

The Career Closet is open to all students on campus year-round by appointment.

If you’re looking to clean out your own closet, the Career Closet is always accepting donations of gently-used professional clothing.