1  of  2
Breaking News
One dead after state trooper opens fire during standoff Update: Police arrest suspect in killing of University of Arkansas graduate found dead inside burning SUV in Texas

Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Note:

Sanders is an Arkansas native and daughter of former governor Mike Huckabee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss