Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff looks to open on May 18 with restrictions

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Soon you’ll be able to cash out a jackpot at your favorite casino in the natural state.

The Governor announcing casinos will open with limited capacity and strict restrictions when it comes to social distancing.

We caught up with officials at the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff.

“You never anticipate closing once you open up, and yeah to see a casino closed is eerie,” said Carlton Saffa the Project Manager of the Saracen Casino.

For two months casinos in Arkansas have been closed due to COVID-19, but on Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced they will be opening on May 18 with 1/3 the capacity.

“Let me be clear we are hopeful we can open on the 18th, our intention is to open on the 18th. We have not received the final word yet,” said Saffa.

Once the dice is rolling for people to cash in on some fun there are several steps that will be in place.

“Social distancing is the name of the game,” said Saffa.

Saffa says everyone will have to bring their ID and wear a mask.

“We will have mask but I would encourage everyone to please bring your own mask,” said Saffa.

And once you step inside.

“I think you’re going to find hand sanitizers everywhere that’s something we did even before we closed and I think you’ll find what we call our EDF the folks that keep the place tidy for us everywhere. If you get up from a machine you can expect someone behind you cleaning that machine and the chair you were sitting in,” said Saffa.

And due to social distancing and the number of people allowed inside, things might look different.

“It’s a mixture of moving machines, turning machines off installation of Plexiglas,” said Saffa.

Saffa says the casino will not be operating 24 hours a day.

“We will be closing at midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends that allow us to do a thorough deep cleaning after we’ve closed,” said Saffa.

Saffa says they are going to continue to check employees’ temperatures going forward. They are also making accommodations for who may have to stand outside and wait in line.