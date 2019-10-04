Sanders released from Nevada hospital after heart procedure

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and that he’s canceling events and appearances “until further notice.” (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has left a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for a blocked artery in his heart.

The Vermont senator’s campaign said in a statement released Friday that he walked out of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center feeling great and looking forward to getting back to work. He was expected to return to Vermont.

The campaign released a statement from Sanders’ doctors in Nevada who said that said he was stable upon his arrival in the hospital and had two stents placed in a blocked artery. The doctors said Sanders made “good expected progress” and all of his other arteries were normal.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday.