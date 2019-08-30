Salt Bowl Preparations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One year ago, the scene at War Memorial during the Salt Bowl between rivalry Benton and Bryant turned into a chaotic mess.

When a barrier fell, people in the stadium thought it was gunshots. The panic that ensued left the stadium officials looking at changing certain security measures.

One major change that is different from last year is that there are now metal detectors at the entrances to the stadium and they are being placed at the busiest entrances.

An emergency evacuation map is also going to be shown over the big screen in the stadium so people will know what to do if something happens.

Last year when people thought there were shots fired in the stadium, fans were fighting to get out in every direction, not knowing the best way to evacuate.

This year the new security measures will hopefully change that.

“Everybody who comes in will go through a metal detector, also we’re not allowing anyone to congregate in the concourse, so if you need to come down to the concourse to get a snack or go to the restroom totally fine, but we don’t want you to stand around to talk and socialize,” says Meg Matthews from Arkansas State Parks.

The other big thing being emphasized this year, is the responsible use of social media. Last year, officials found misinformation that was being spread onto social media and that was a huge issue.

If you’re planning to head out to the stadium tonight or for a game or event in the future, we have a link on our Facebook page letting you know what you can and cannot bring into War Memorial.