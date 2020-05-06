Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors back in business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday, salons, barbershops, and more can operate once again after the Governor announced in March they had to temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gavin Gaines is the owner at World Champion Cutts Barber Shop. He says the last few weeks have been a whirlwind.

“Very glad to be back at work I couldn’t take it sitting at home doing nothing,” Gaines said.

He says, while wearing a mask at work and asking his customers to not congregate in the waiting area are different, he says he’s used taking extra precautions cleaning up.

“We sanitize after every client we like the chairs down and clean her clippers but that something we were doing before the pandemic so that’s nothing new for us,” Gaines said.

Natalie Blaney, The Fix Salon owner, says to limit the number of people in and out of her place they put the waiting room outside the front doors. She says they are used to sterilizing everything.

“That is nothing new for us really we were doing it before and we have upped it a little bit,” Blaney said. “We’ve actually been very fortunate.”

Another business that can open up again, tattoo shops.

Scott Diffee with The Parlor in North Little Rock says he closed up shop before the Governor advised them to do so.

We wanted to go ahead and get a jump on everything, help the community out and promote self-distancing,” Diffee said. “We’re always washing hands changing gloves barrier film on all of our stuff.”

All places are happy to be back in business after weeks of waiting.