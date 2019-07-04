Safety Matters: Fireworks safety

Fireworks are fun to watch, but they can also be very dangerous.

ER doctors and first responders are usually the first to see the worst medical cases when something goes wrong.

Doctor Kim Kimbrough, a trauma and critical care surgeon at UAMS says many of these injuries can change a person’s life in a matter of seconds.

“Even though these injuries are not life-threating. they can be very devastating and life changing for the patients. So you can imagine what its like for a patient out enjoying the fourth and suddenly they are in our trauma center and they or requiring an amputation of some of their fingers or they loss their vison from a facial injury.” Doctor Kimbrough said.

Police would like to remind folks fireworks are illegal in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

You can be cited and fined up to $500 for using them or having them within city limits.