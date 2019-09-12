Ryan Mallett arrest report: “strong odor of intoxicants”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — At 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, Springdale police responded to a two-car crash at the 6400 block of New Hope Drive. The accident involved former Arkansas quarterback, Ryan Mallett.

Police stated the driver of the red car, traveling west on New Hope Road told police: “a silver truck crest the hill in front him, heading straight for him in his lane….to avoid a head-on collision he swerved into the oncoming lane and toward the ditch on the opposite side of the road. …as he swerved the silver truck got back into the eastbound land and hit his car.”

The report states the driver of the truck was Ryan Mallett. The officer noticed Mallett had “bloodshot watery eyes and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his persons.”

Mallett admitted to crossing over the center line while driving on New Hope and admitted to drinking one beer, according to the report.

A field sobriety test indicated Mallett was above the legal limit of .08. He was arrested for misdemeanor DWI and taken to Springdale City Jail, where he gave another breath sample and blew a .081.

Mallett was also cited for careless prohibited driving for causing the traffic accident. The former football player has an October 14 court date.

The driver of the red car, in a handwritten statement to police, “…try avoiding contact with the truck, but he swerved back at me and the next thing I remember [I] was climbing out the window.”