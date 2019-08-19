Rutledge: Mountain Home gunsmith sued for deceiving customers and failing to provide services or refunds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today filed suit against Jayson Cotter, owner of Investment Grade Firearms (IGF), for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Consumers from across the nation hired Cotter for gunsmith work, but he habitually failed to return consumers’ parts or firearms and refused to provide refunds of upfront payments.

“Cotter repeatedly used dirty tricks to deceive consumers into sending him gun parts and large sums of money for work that was never performed,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Cotter and other bad businesses must be held accountable.”

Jayson Cotter of Mountain Home, Arkansas sold gunsmith services through his website, www.Investmentgradefirearms.com. Consumers who contract with IGF for gunsmith services typically ship their firearms, parts and accessories, along with their complete, upfront payments, with expectations that they will receive their modified firearms within reasonable periods of time. Eight consumers have filed unresolved complaints with the Attorney General claiming that Mr. Cotter failed to deliver their completed firearms or refund their payments, sometimes for well over a year, and refused to respond to their phone calls or emails requesting status updates on prepaid orders.

Mr. Cotter was arrested on July 31, 2019 and booked on a felony charge of theft of property in Baxter County. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation, and additional counts are possible. The Sheriff’s Office has been working to return parts and firearms to their rightful owners for several months, but many consumers are still waiting to be made whole.

Attorney General Rutledge is requesting restitution, civil penalties, and injunctive relief and demands a jury trial. Victims of these business practices should file a consumer complaint on ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.