Rutledge files suit against Central Arkansas landlord

Says, ‘brazen disregard for the health and safety of his tenants’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News Release) Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today filed a suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems, Inc., for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“This lawsuit was necessary to combat Bohra’s brazen disregard for the health and safety of his tenants,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “It is unacceptable that Bohra refuses to address numerous housing code violations, yet he is still determined to lease homes with serious structural and safety issues to Arkansans, who simply want affordable and safe housing.”

From 2016 to January 2019, Bohra was cited with over 160 violations by the Little Rock and North Little Rock code enforcement.

The complaint, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, is seeking an injunction, an order imposing civil penalties, the suspension or forfeiture of franchises, corporate charters, licenses, permits and authorizations to do business in Arkansas.

Arkansans who have questions or would like to file a consumer complaint should contact the office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.